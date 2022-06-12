By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Tijuana’s undefeated middleweight and former world champion Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) scored a fifth-round knockout over Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly (26-3, 10 KOs) of Manchester, England Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Feeling each other out in the opening round, Munguia and Kelly jabbed. Smith came out firing and had a good round in the second, letting his hands go connecting as he backed Munguia. Boxing and feinting in round three, Munguia stalked as Kelly was on his feet moving and popping the jab. Kelly kept letting his hands go boxing well keeping his distance in round four as Munguia pressed, a solid right hand connected for Munguia at the bell to end the round.

In the fifth, Munguia began to pick up the pressure, a short-left hook found its mark for Munguia as he dropped Kelly. Getting up quickly, Munguia sent him to the canvas a second time with an uppercut. Munguia dropped Kelly a third time and referee Thomas Taylor had seen enough and stopped the fight at 2:57.