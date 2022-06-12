Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) outpointed two-time title challenger Alexis Angulo (27-3, 23 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night before 4,357 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Berlanga, who opened his career with 16 straight first round KOs, now has four straight decision wins. Probably the highlight was Berlanga getting away with trying to bite the 38-year-old Angulo in round seven. Scores were 98-92, 99-91, 99-91.

Regarding “the bite” in round seven, Berlanda stated, “He was throwing elbows. I was about to do a Mike Tyson on him. He kept throwing his elbows, and I didn’t want to get cut.”

“Mentally, I felt good,” added Berlanga. “I felt happy the whole training camp. I moved the training camp to Puerto Rico, and I can’t be more grateful to be on my island training. I did a full camp for this fight, and you see the difference tonight. It was fun. I had to stick to the gameplan. Angulo is a tough veteran. He fought for the title two times. He fought {David} Benavidez. He fought {Gilberto} Ramirez. I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy contest.”

“I just go the experience I needed. My power is still there. I hurt him a couple of times. I didn’t want to fall for any traps or anything. He’s a tough guy.”