Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) outpointed two-time title challenger Alexis Angulo (27-3, 23 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night before 4,357 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Berlanga, who opened his career with 16 straight first round KOs, now has four straight decision wins. Probably the highlight was Berlanga getting away with trying to bite the 38-year-old Angulo in round seven. Scores were 98-92, 99-91, 99-91.
Regarding “the bite” in round seven, Berlanda stated, “He was throwing elbows. I was about to do a Mike Tyson on him. He kept throwing his elbows, and I didn’t want to get cut.”
“Mentally, I felt good,” added Berlanga. “I felt happy the whole training camp. I moved the training camp to Puerto Rico, and I can’t be more grateful to be on my island training. I did a full camp for this fight, and you see the difference tonight. It was fun. I had to stick to the gameplan. Angulo is a tough veteran. He fought for the title two times. He fought {David} Benavidez. He fought {Gilberto} Ramirez. I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy contest.”
“I just go the experience I needed. My power is still there. I hurt him a couple of times. I didn’t want to fall for any traps or anything. He’s a tough guy.”
Oh boy Berlanga gets exposed a little more each time out.
Berlanga lost this fight. He needs to step down in competition and work on fundamentals
Berlanga fought like a girl. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano would destroy him. Wouldn’t be surprised if Berlanga comes out of the closet. No heart and no guts. His name shouldn’t be The Chosen one it should be The Chosen girl lol
Fought like a coward.
Totally agree. How are you supposed to be adware’s fighter when the entire fight you’re being backed up
Wish I could give you 2 thumbs up Arturo.
boxing is a joke all berlanga has going is all the money on his side this was as bad as it gets. the guy is nothing but a chump.
Angulo needed to be busier in that fight. He fought like a 38 year old puncher who’d been out a year.
But Berlanga got filthy and pulled out the bite, so technically Angulo should’ve won on a disqualification. WTF!
I did not like those scores. I had it 96-95 Berlanga as I scored 1 round even. If Angulo cold have picked it up just a little he would have won. But imo those scores were way too lopsided. That said there were a lot of close rounds and Berlanga threw a lot of jabs. I think Berlanga should fight Morrell or Munguia next…why? Because anyone that is between that level and Angulo will beat him.
I think they both beat Berlanga, Pete. I think he may be looking for a Caleb Truax type. I thought the scores were too wide as well, but Angulo needed to punch more in many of the rounds.
Yes…he might get by Truax. I would like Truax and Morrell to fight in Minnesota.
Those first 16 guys had to have been told to lie down for him in the 1st round
What a boring piece of crap, Berlanga should stop mentioning Trinidad and Cotto, it’s played out and he doesn’t have any real boxing skills. Xander Zayas should of represented Puerto Rico tonight not boring Berlanga.
To piggy back off this comment: Cotton or Trinidad never tried to bite anyone either like Edgar did.
haha, matchmaking 101. He is a c- fighter. I mean biter. He did that poorly too.
ABSOLUTE ROBBERY!!!!!! Are you kidding me?!?!?! All three judges gave Angulo 2 rounds or less!!!!! Angulo worked this BUM for the entire fight!!! Berlanga fought like the coward he is UNTIL the bell rang at the end of the 12th. THEN he wanted to get “tough”. He also tried to bite Angulo in the clinch. First o the shoulder, then the neck, then the ear, then the cheek. After the fight he showed his true colors as a typical dirty Puerto Rican. This kid is GARBAGE!!! Was a fan until tonight. Especially after hearing his post fight interview. This kid is a joke!!
I think we can without the typical dirty Puerto Rican comment.
It was a 10 round fight
Puerto Ricans are in for heartbreak if they pin their boxing hopes on this Berlanga character. ESPN and the myopic judges think he’s a future Cotto and Trinidad if not already there. I’m not even sure he beat Angulo. The guy doesn’t have “it”.
I would say Berlanga brought shame upon Puerto Ricans on the eve of their big parade with his Tyson bite antics, but that would imply they are capable of being ashamed.
I’m going to have to rewatch the Kyoguchu Bermudez and Inoue Donaire fights before bed to get the taste of this shit sandwich out of my mouth
Pretty unimpressive performance by Berlanga. He had all the advantages in this fight, including a very biased ESPN broadcasting team. Berlanga was clearly landing the faster, harder, crisper, accurate punches, but Angulo landed several hard, clean shots throughout the fight which the announcers didn’t acknowledge. Its like they were instructed to do everything in their power to pump up Berlanga and make Angulo look bad. The scoring was accurate, in fact you can argue Berlanga pitched a shutout, but he did himself no favors by trying to bite Angulo and the post fight activities right after final bell. A decent win against a decent fighter, but Berlanga is proving to not be the superstar he was hyped up to be
I didn’t watch the whole thing, but seeing a supposed puncher backing up the whole time didn’t give an impression he won t big on the cards. This guy won’t last three rounds with Benevidez or Canelo. He is a novelty
Gets KO’d by both very likely. Likely by many others too.
Berlanga’s awful. What a waste of time. He was an interesting circus sideshow attraction when he was getting the KOs against bums, but now that he’s stepping up against fighters people have actually heard of, his utter lack of skills is obvious. I really hope ESPN doesn’t make him the main event of any other cards.
That scoring was ridiculous, Berlanga lost that fight IMHO.
Well, in front of a mostly Puerto Rican (PR)/PR-American crowd, Berlanga did not display an exciting victory near the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade…but a win is a win. It was probably the most quiet PR/PR-American based boxing crowd, near the PR Day Parade.
There were a few good things about Berlanga and a few bad things. Berlanga displayed a nice jab while showing a solid chin; but Angulo never learned how to turn over, torque and/or snap off his power shots (like other fighters will). Berlanga also displayed decent movement.
Unfortunately, during moments of frustration in front of PR/PR American folks, Berlanga was involved in shameful incidents of biting/low blows (during fight) and a head butt (end of fight) – I hope Berlanga and his camp correct this matter because he will encounter more frustrating fights at 168.
In addition, due to Angulo’s size, Berlanga also received a taste of 175, so I believe Berlanga better make sure he finds a way to stay at 168. If Berlanga is forced (weight) to 175, he will get extremely exposed in defeat.
Even at 168, Berlanga should stay away from Benavidez, Canelo, Morrell and a several other top fighters. I sense negative exposure is developing on Berlanga.
The hype is over. Berlanga looked ordinary against a plodding but strong fighter. He often let Angulo miss but didn’t make him pay. Angulo was never staggered at any point in the fight while Berlanga looked tired in the second half of the fight. He looked fine when he boxed, but was vulnerable when he elected to slug.
I don’t see a lot of upside for Berlanga in the 168 lb division. There are too many good fighters who can beat him at this point. The fighter to watch is David Morrell. He’s got the goods but is relatively unknown to the casual fan.