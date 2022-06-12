The highly promoted return of 39-year-old former world champion and fan favorite Alfredo Angulo (26-8, 21 KOs) as a light heavyweight against Fidel Monterrosa (40-29-1, 32 KOs) on Saturday night at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta didn’t happen. The fighters weighed in Friday, but the 11-bout card ran long and local authorities shut the card down. The announcers alluded to a curfew on the stream and quickly signed off.

In bouts that did take place, former Contender star and local super middleweight favorite Quatavious Cash (15-3, 8 KOs) outpointed Chukka Willis (4-16, 2 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were not announced. Cash had a previously beat Willis in 2019.

Undefeated heavyweight knockout artist Raphael Akepejiori (14-0, 13 KOs) went the distance for the first time against upset artist Terrell Jamal Woods (28-52-9, 20 KOs). No upset tonight as Akepejiori won a unanimous decision. No scores were announced.