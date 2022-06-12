June 12, 2022
Boxing Results

Alfredo Angulo comeback suddenly implodes

The highly promoted return of 39-year-old former world champion and fan favorite Alfredo Angulo (26-8, 21 KOs) as a light heavyweight against Fidel Monterrosa (40-29-1, 32 KOs) on Saturday night at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta didn’t happen. The fighters weighed in Friday, but the 11-bout card ran long and local authorities shut the card down. The announcers alluded to a curfew on the stream and quickly signed off.

In bouts that did take place, former Contender star and local super middleweight favorite Quatavious Cash (15-3, 8 KOs) outpointed Chukka Willis (4-16, 2 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were not announced. Cash had a previously beat Willis in 2019.

Undefeated heavyweight knockout artist Raphael Akepejiori (14-0, 13 KOs) went the distance for the first time against upset artist Terrell Jamal Woods (28-52-9, 20 KOs). No upset tonight as Akepejiori won a unanimous decision. No scores were announced.

Berlanga goes the distance again

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>