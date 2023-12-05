Undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguía (42-0, 33 KOs) and former interim champion John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) have issued quotes for their 12-round super middleweight clash taking place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, January 27 and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Jaime Munguía: “I am very happy to return to the ring, and I’m excited to be with my people from Phoenix. We know that Ryder is a dangerous rival, but we are prepared for it. We have not stopped training and preparing. I am also very happy to have added Freddie Roach and his team to my camp. We are going to give a great night of boxing to everyone watching, and if we overcome this great test, I hope to see you all again in May. Viva Tijuana and Viva Mexico!”

John Ryder: “I’m glad this fight has been made. I’m looking to kick 2024 off with a bang and make a statement come January 27.”

Oscar De La Hoya: “On January 27, the next Mexican superstar of the sport will officially be crowned — and his name is Jamie Munguía. Whether it’s in person or at home on DAZN, fans shouldn’t miss watching Munguía do what Canelo couldn’t — knock John Ryder out!”

Eddie Hearn: “Last time out, it was Canelo in Guadalajara – assignments in boxing don’t get much more intense than that, but John handled himself superbly, delivered one of the bravest performances I’ve seen and won plenty of new fans. John’s reward is another fight with a brilliant Mexican fighter. Jaime is a massive talent and a future superstar of the sport – but we believe John is the biggest test of his career, and we’re confident John will hand Jaime a first defeat.”