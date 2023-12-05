Still no official announcement, but WBA “regular” super middleweight champion David Morrell (9-0, 8 KOs) is scheduled to take on Sena Agbeko (28-2, 22 KOs) on December 16 in the main event of the final Showtime boxing telecast from The Armory in Minneapolis. The undefeated Morrell has thrilled the crowd in his adopted hometown with vicious KOs in each of his five appearances. Agbeko has won five straight fights, including four by way of KO.
Also scheduled are WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) defending his flyweight title against unbeaten Angelino Córdoba (18-0-1, 12 KOs) and lightweight contenders Chris Colbert (17-1, 6 KOs) and Jose Valenzuela (12-2, 8 KOs) meeting in a rematch.
Curious: How come the “Monster” doesn’t call out Morrell? Who, btw, does not care for the “Monster” as a person or as a fighter and has been calling him out since his 5th Pro fight. Not enough money for the risk?
Benavidez will not call out Morrell, at least not for a while. Morrell’s team Fighting Canelo is big PPV money, whereas Morrell, along with Charles Conwell, is boxing’s best kept secret and a high risk/ low reward. Benavidez should fight Morell in the spring, with the winner fighting Canelo in the fall. Benavidez needs to fight Morrell ASAP!
Because morel is a baby he can’t get a lice of cake yet he has a lot to prove first …everybody look good fighting Uber drivers
This is the weirdest world championship fight card I’ve ever heard of. Less than 2 weeks out and still no official announcement? Morrell could use the exposure if he wants to secure a megafight with Canelo or Benavidez. So far, he’s fought guys that are barely qualified to challenge for his “world title”, but he’s been light years ahead of them all. He’s a showman and a showstopper with so many angles and tricks ups his sleeve, but until he showcases at the highest level, there remains a question mark.
Valenzuela was robbed against Colbert
Actually this fight is my 2023 personal awards as the robbery of the year
Here my personal boxing awards 2023:
As for right now :
Fight of the year
– Brandun Lee vs Pedro campa
Robbery of the year
– Jose Valenzuela vs Chris Colbert
Fighter of the year :
– Terrence Crawford and anota Inoue (2 winners like 1981 with Sal Sanchez and ray leonard)
Performance of the year :
-giovany Santillán vs Alexis Rocha
Worst fight
-shakur vs de Los santos
Round of the year
– oshaquie foster vs Adrian Hernandez (11 round )
Unexpected ko victory
-Adrian Curiel vs notshinga
Consolidated fighter
– tank Davis
Arising star
-Elijah Garcia
Most viewed fight
– tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia
Most expected fight
-Benavides vs canelo
– fury vs usyk
The joke of the year
– fury vs nganou
Most impressing fighter
– naoya Inoue
To be continued….
Carlos, nakatani’s knockout of Andrew Maloney has to be knockout of the year. That was a savage ko.
Nakatani vs moloney ko of the year
And Curiel vs notshinga the unexpected ko
The most wanted rematch :
-Navarrete vs concenciao
The big heart performance
– Robinson concenciao
The most cocky fighter
– Ryan Garcia / Tyson fury (2 winners again )
Bad news, boxing continues its slow death in the USA
No HBO, no Showtime, no Showbox, no Fox Sports, no USA ,no Telefutura, no Telemundo, etc,etc…. Silver lining….maybe a resurgence in local club shows, hope so
Kind of sad with Showtime leaving.. I miss HBO as well. Morrell is definitely worth watching and just needs to keep winning. I don’t think Benavidez needs to fight him to deserve a fight with Canelo. They should fight in May but Canelo wants a payday in May against Munguia but I thought he said he didn’t want to fight another Mexican? It was bs when he said it and now here he is cashing in. I get it. It’s prize- fighting but I’d rather see him fight Benavidez