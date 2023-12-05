Still no official announcement, but WBA “regular” super middleweight champion David Morrell (9-0, 8 KOs) is scheduled to take on Sena Agbeko (28-2, 22 KOs) on December 16 in the main event of the final Showtime boxing telecast from The Armory in Minneapolis. The undefeated Morrell has thrilled the crowd in his adopted hometown with vicious KOs in each of his five appearances. Agbeko has won five straight fights, including four by way of KO.

Also scheduled are WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) defending his flyweight title against unbeaten Angelino Córdoba (18-0-1, 12 KOs) and lightweight contenders Chris Colbert (17-1, 6 KOs) and Jose Valenzuela (12-2, 8 KOs) meeting in a rematch.