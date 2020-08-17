The exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. is now officially set for November 28th. Iron Mike sounds like he’s not completely down for the ‘no knockout’ agreement. “Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history,” said Tyson. “Anyone who thinks this is anything but Roy and I attempting to knock each other out doesn’t know me. This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr.”
Tyson versus Jones Jr. will be sanctioned by a recognized sanctioning body who will score the fight and present the winner with a special belt.
The undercard will include former world champion Badou Jack (23-3-3, 13 KOs) against unbeaten Blake “The Beast” McKernan (13-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder.
There will also be YouTube personality Jake Paul (1-0, 1 KO) against pro-debuting former NBA player Nate Robinson, and internet personality Viddal Riley (4-0, 2 KOs) against MMA fighter Rashad “Daywalker” Coulter, who is 1-0, 1 KO, as a boxer.
Mario Lopez is the MC.
I havnt commented much lately because there has been nothing interesting to comment on. This small post kind of breaks that. People are calling this an “exhibition”, but is it really? They will also be wearing a little larger gloves. Sure on paper the fight wont be official, but that’s about where this ends. The facts are both Tyson and Jones want to come out on top. Neither care about a win loss record, they just want to say I won. These are the few issues Ill make note of and comment on.
1. They are wearing large gloves. This 100% favors Tyson. Jones is not the strongest puncher and adding any padding just takes all rear away from Tyson of being a risky fighter. Between the two Tyson has been hit harder over time and Jones is the one who has slipped (brain wise) because of punches.
2. They mention that if things start to get to physical or they start throwing and landing bombs the fight could be stopped. This again favors Tyson. Roy would have to throw and land how many shots bombs before Tyson might be hurt? Tyson on the other hand could knock out Jones with a single shot at any time of the match. If Tyson lands with intent heavy gloves or not it will be over before anyone can step in.
3. Ive sparred many times as a lot of people here have. We all know round one might be okay, but the second one person lands anything with a bit of pop or sting sparring is over and somebody is getting hit with power.
Thats really all I can comment on other than to say Im excited about seeing this. Maybe its because there is so little to look forward to right now, but it is interesting just as a fan to see these two in the right. I know several fans enjoys seeing Lewis and Wladimir in the ring for Oceans 11 or 13 or whatever number movie that was. It just a fight we never got to see and its interesting.
I’m scared for roy to spar, let alone step in against one of the most brutal punchers in boxing history. Quit while you’re a head roy. This ain’t tennis
Looks like a fun night at the circus