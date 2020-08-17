The exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. is now officially set for November 28th. Iron Mike sounds like he’s not completely down for the ‘no knockout’ agreement. “Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history,” said Tyson. “Anyone who thinks this is anything but Roy and I attempting to knock each other out doesn’t know me. This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr.”

Tyson versus Jones Jr. will be sanctioned by a recognized sanctioning body who will score the fight and present the winner with a special belt.

The undercard will include former world champion Badou Jack (23-3-3, 13 KOs) against unbeaten Blake “The Beast” McKernan (13-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

There will also be YouTube personality Jake Paul (1-0, 1 KO) against pro-debuting former NBA player Nate Robinson, and internet personality Viddal Riley (4-0, 2 KOs) against MMA fighter Rashad “Daywalker” Coulter, who is 1-0, 1 KO, as a boxer.

Mario Lopez is the MC.