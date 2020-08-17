It was mentioned on the Spanish broadcast that WBO bantamweight titlist John Riel Casimero (29-4, 20 KOs) will likely defend his belt against Duke Micah (24-0, 19 KOs) on Showtime’s September 26 Charlo pay-per-view. Casimero had been scheduled for a unification fight against WBA and IBF champ Naoya Inoue, but that fight was kayoed by the coronavirus.