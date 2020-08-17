Promoter Tuto Zabala Jr. has signed blue-chip Bryan “The Hunter” Polaco (1-0, 1 KO) of Fajardo, Puerto Rico. Polaco, an amateur standout who opted to turn pro rather than sit idle during the COVID pandemic. Polaco has many accomplishments as an amateur; he was Puerto Rico’s national champion from 2017-2020. In 2107, He won a Bronze medal in the Continental Games in Honduras, Silver medal in Central American and Caribbean Games, and at the time of signing was ranked top 10 in the world in his division.

“I am glad to have signed with All-Star Boxing, they have a solid Puerto Rican fanbase in Kissimmee, and there is where I want to build my career. Due to the pandemic, boxing in Puerto Rico has come to a complete stop. In Kissimmee, Florida, I will stay busy,” said Polaco.

“We are glad to have Bryan as part of the All Star Boxing family,” said Tuto Zabala Jr,.

“Given the opportunity Bryan will look to qualify to represent Puerto Rico in the Tokyo Olympics this Summer in the 152 lb. weight class, we certainly are going to support his endeavor, in the meantime we will be keeping him very busy,” said Ruben De Jesus, Director of Operations

All-Star Boxing is looking to putting Polaco back in the ring on September 4th, October 2nd, and October 23rd.