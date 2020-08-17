By Robert Coster

Nicaragua is a country that has produced great boxers like Alexis Arguello in the past and Roman Gonzalez in the present. Boxing fans in the Central American nation are now fixing their sights on 19-year-old, soon to be 20, unbeaten super flyweight prospect Winston Guerrero (11-0, 8 KOs). Young Winston likes to say that he was born to box.

He comes from a boxing family – his father Winston sr, his uncles, his cousins were boxers. Winston was 12 years old when he first laced the gloves to embark on a stellar amateur career (96-10), bringing home countless belts and trophies. He was four-times juvenile national champion, turning pro in 2018 at age 17.

Nicaragua’s boxing idol Roman “Chocolatito ” Gonzalez had this to say about Winston: “He’s a natural talent, dedicated, focussed. I like how he takes his time to figure out his rivals, how he combines his punches to the body and head.”

Winston has the advantage to train in a great gym with former world champions Felix Alvarado and Cristofer Rosales .

The pandemic has hampered Winston’s progress. Says manager William Ramirez, “We were lucky to have two fights this year but we are looking forward to the future, ready to move up the boxing ladder. We want to fight for a regional title soon and crash into the rankings.”