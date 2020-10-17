In a “champion vs. champion” showdown, WBA Fedecentro welterweight champion Antonio “Toño” Morán (26-4-1, 19 KOs) scored a spectacular sixth round knockout against WBA Fedecentro jr. welterweight champion Emanuel “Pinky” Colón (17-2-1, 16 KOs) on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. An exciting toe-to-toe war where both fighters were rocked ended in round six when Moran put Colon on the canvas with a series of crushing shots. Pinky was in no condition to continue. Time was 2:29. Entertaining fight. Rematch?

Hot unbeaten welterweight prospect Xander Zayas (6-0, 5 KOs) teed off on Anthony Curtiss (2-6, 2 KOs) from the opening bell and the bout was waved off in less than one minute.

Pro-debuting jr welterweight Aaron Aponte scored a quick first round KO against Jonathan Conde (2-5, 2 KOs).

Both Zayas and Aponte are promoted by Top Rank and managed by Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors.