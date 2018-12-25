By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

If you mention a family name of INOUE (pronounced ee-no-woo-ay), we recognize not only “Monster” Naoya (WBA bantam champ; 17-0, 15 KOs), but also his younger brother Takuma (12-0, 3 KOs; WBC #4 118-pounder), Takeshi (OPBF, WBO Asia Pacific 154-pound titlist; 13-0-1, 7 KOs) and Koki (JBC#1 140-pounder; 12-0, 10 KOs).



Takeshi Inoue is scheduled to have an ambitious crack at the WBO junior middleweight belt against unbeaten Jaime Munguia in Houston on January 26. Southpaw hard-puncher and the cousin of Naoya, Koki Inoue will be given a mandatory title shot against the Japanese national 140-pound champ Valentine Hosokawa in the Carnival of Champions on April 6.

In order to avoid your confusions of Inoues, we hereby pay our attention only to Takuma Inoue, Naoya’s 22-year-old brother.

Despite his low knockout percentage of only three KO wins out of twelve victories, Takuma is a highly regarded speedster with fast hands and quick feet. Takuma, on this coming December 30, will square off against WBC#2 Petch Sor Chitpattatana (AKA Petch CP Freshmart or his passport name Tasana Salapat; 48-0, 33 KOs) here in Tokyo.

Takuma engaged in a public training before the press at the Ohashi Gym last Friday. He, coached by his father Shingo and encouraged by his brother Naoya, showed his good condition mentally and physically. Takuma previously defeated Fahlan Sakkreerin Jr. in his second pro bout, Nestor Narvaes in his fourth, won the OPBF 115-pound belt by beating Filipino Mark Anthony Geraldo, beat future OPBF champ Rene Duquel, more experienced Froilan Saludar, and ex-world challenger Hiroyuki Hisakata Kudaka to his credit. Takuma also decked an important victory over OPBF ruler Mark John Yap to decide the opponent against WBC#2 Petch in an eliminator this September.

Takuma had an ill fate prior to his slated world title shot against Marlon Tapales, then WBO bantam ruler, in the end of 2016, as he suffered so bad a hand fracture that he had to give up a shot against the Filipino world champ. Takuma missed such a good opportunity to catch up with his brother then and there.

Takuma confidently said, “I feel spiritually motivated and physically matured as a bantamweight contender. I wish to be a world bantamweight champion along with my brother Naoya.” Time will tell. What fate will await the Monster’s brother?

