By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #1, WBO #1 heavyweight Dillian Whyte was impressive in scoring an eleventh round knockout over WBA #5, IBF #5 Dereck Chisora on Saturday and he now deserves a world title opportunity against IBF, WBO, WBA champion Anthony Joshua according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua, who previously beat Whyte (KO7) three years ago, drew boos from fans in the Manchester Arena when he stated, “If #1 and #2 (Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury) are not available, I will do Dillian.”

Hearn, however, says he doesn’t believe that Wilder will fight Joshua in April and that leaves the door open for Whyte. “Dillian against AJ is a f**king unbelievable fight,” he stated.