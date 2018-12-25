Unbeaten heavyweight contender Adam “Baby Face” Kownacki (18-0, 14 KOs) will battle former title challenger Gerald Washington (19-2-1, 12 KOs) in a ten round contest in the Thurman-Lopez co-feature next month at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, NY. Now rated IBF #6 and WBC #8, Kownacki os coming off a win over former world champion Charles Martin.



“January 26 is going to be a great night. Every time I fight, it’s very exciting,” said Kownacki. “I throw a lot of punches and bring the pressure. Gerald Washington is going to be a tough test, but if I get through him, I’m even closer to a title shot. That’s the ultimate goal.

“It’s a little bit of a fairytale story. I was just a little kid from Brooklyn wearing the Golden Gloves and now I’m fighting at Barclays Center.

“It’s a whole new environment. Hopefully next year I’m the main event. That’s the goal and it’s going to be a dream come true. I have to keep working hard to achieve it.

“I think when I fought Iago Kiladze, he was also a runner who could box. I managed the ring very well with him so I’m looking to do the same with Washington and punish the body. The taller they are the harder they fall.

“Gerald Washington is a tough exam. He’s a former title challenger and I know he’s going to bringing his “A-game.” My goal is to become the heavyweight champion of the world and in order to do that I have to get by Washington. That’s what I plan on doing.”