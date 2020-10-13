By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former IBF bantamweight challenger Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs) spoke to Fightnews.com® to advise on how his training and sparring are going for his October 31st showdown in Las Vegas with pound-for-pound best IBF and WBA bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs).

Moloney is preparing in Las Vegas under the guidance of Angelo Hyder.

“Training has been going great,“ said Moloney. “I’m working extremely hard and feeling fantastic. I sparred twelve rounds yesterday with three different sparring partners and got through the rounds with ease. I wake up every day hungry to work hard and to be the best that I can be.”

Moloney has been injury-free during preparation for the showdown on October 31st. “I’m physically and mentally in the best shape of my life,” he stated.

He has had excellent sparring. “I’ve got five different sparring partners who I am working with over here in Las Vegas who are all giving me great rounds. I have my brother Andrew over here, I flew a guy named Jonathan Rodriguez here from Pennsylvania, Jesse Rosales from Las Vegas, Andrés Campos from Chile, and Vegas Larfield who we brought over with us from Australia.

“All of these guys have been studying Inoue for the past month and are trying to simulate him when sparring me. They are all giving me great work and are forcing me to stay switched on from round 1 to round 12.

“I’m ready to do whatever it takes to win this fight. I’m ready to go flat out for twelve rounds if that’s what it takes but ideally, of course, I would love to win by knockout and I believe I have definitely got the power to do it. There is going to be fireworks on October 31st.”