Photos: The Louis Collection

Florida boxing promoter Henry Rivalta (Rivalta Boxing) continued his new boxing series Saturday night at the InterContinental Miami, in Miami, Florida. The elegant event was sold out just like the inaugural show this past December 4th. Those in attendance enjoyed a very entertaining night of fights with all proper Covid-19 protocols in place.

Miami-born cruiserweight Anthony Martinez (9-1, 8 KOs) won his first professional title in the 10 round main event. Martinez impressively stopped the more experienced Evert Bravo (26-14-1, 20 KOs) of Colombia by way of third round TKO, to claim the vacant WBO Latino cruiserweight title.

Stayed tuned for full fight card results…

–

