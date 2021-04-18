Meléndez gana en dos en Colombia El prospecto de peso súper pluma con sede en Miami, Florida Luis Meléndez (10-1, 8 KOs) de Puerto Rico detuvo al Colombiano Jeyson Cervantes (8-21-1, 5 KOs) en el segundo round el sábado por la tarde. Meléndez no tuvo problemas con Cervantes, el veterano de 30 combates con más experiencia. La pelea se llevó a cabo en el San Antonio de Palmito, Sucre, Colombia. Meléndez también volvió a firmar con Rivalta Boxing. “Estoy feliz de haber firmado a Luis. Tendrá una buena racha durante el próximo año y medio ”, dijo el promotor Henry Rivalta (Rivalta Boxing). Andrade supera a Williams y retiene el título medio de la OMB El ex campeón ¨Titere¨ Vázquez vence a Hernández por KOT en Monterrey

