February 26, 2018

Medical Exam Results of Nery, Yamanaka

By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Boxing Beat

The medical examination of the contestants for the WBC bantamweight championship and IBF junior feather belt in a world title twinbill took place on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. The results were as follows:


WBC 118-pound title bout
Luis Nery/Shinsuke Yamanaka
Height: 165 cm/170 cm 5’5”/5’7”
Reach: 169 cm/174 cm 66.5”/68.5”
Neck: 39.5 cm/37 cm 15.5”/14.5”
Chest: 91.5 cm/88 cm 36”/34.5”


IBF 122-pound title bout
Ryosuke Iwasa/Ernesto Saulong
Height: 171 cm/166 cm 5’7.5”/5’5.5”
Reach: 180 cm/172 cm 71”/67.5”
Neck: 37.5 cm/37 cm 14.75”/14.5”
Chest: 91.5 cm/89 cm 36”/35”

There will be the press conference tomorrow (Tuesday).

