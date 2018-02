By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

The medical examination of the contestants for the WBA super bantamweight championship was held on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. The results were as follows:



WBA 122-pound title bout

Daniel Roman/Ryo Matsumoto

Height: 165.7 cm/176 cm 5’5”/5’9”

Reach: 171.5 cm/174 cm 67.5”/68.5”

Neck: 37 cm/35.5 cm 14.5”/14”

Chest: 90 cm/85 cm 35.5”/33.5”

We will see the official weigh-in ceremony tomorrow (Tuesday).