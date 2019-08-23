Looks like Matchroom Boxing has filed a lawsuit against WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz and his promoter of record TGB Promotions. Ruiz contractually owes Matchroom a rematch with Anthony Joshua and Matchroom set the bout for December 7 in Saudi Arabia. The Ruiz camp, however, is balking at the pre-agreed purse (reportedly $9 million) and the location. Stay tuned…