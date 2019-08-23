Looks like Matchroom Boxing has filed a lawsuit against WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz and his promoter of record TGB Promotions. Ruiz contractually owes Matchroom a rematch with Anthony Joshua and Matchroom set the bout for December 7 in Saudi Arabia. The Ruiz camp, however, is balking at the pre-agreed purse (reportedly $9 million) and the location. Stay tuned…
Looks like the upset win created a monster!
The money sucks but it’s enough, there will be bigger and better purses in the future for Ruiz regardless if he wins or loses the rematch! He’s still better than 95%+ of the heavyweights out there!
He’s marketable regardless because of his ethnicity to the vast Mexican American fan base and the win over Joshua! A fight with Wilder or Fury are easily eight figure fights for him!
Stop being a prima-donna and take the damn fight!
Ruiz claims that he is 100% confident he can beat AJ anywhere and at any time. So what’s his problem now? AJ didn’t have to fight in the U.S. but he did Ruiz the favor to fight there. Why can’t Ruiz do the same, especially since he signed a contract?
Based on logic and reason, the fight should be in England. Saudi Arabia is a potentially interesting experiment (that could also go wrong), whereas a fight in England would be no risk from any perspective.
Ruiz’ current arguments to avoid the contract are 100% BS and show his complete lack of character.
Only way out of it for Ruiz with the WBA and WBO (or at least one of the orgs), is to defend against Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk is #1 in the WBO, #3 in the WBA. Why don’t they just take the IBF belt from Ruiz and let Joshua and Pulev fight in Saudi Arabia? And Ruiz vs Oleksandr Usyk winner can fight the winner of Pulev and Joshua. Joshua doesn’t want to get embarrassed by the same guy twice in a row. Better to lose to Ruiz and Pulev back to back, just to know he doesn’t have it at age 30. But if Joshua beat Pulev, at least he could feel like one of the best heavyweights still. RUIZ IS STILL GOING TO GET SUED; but if he beat Oleksandr Usyk and the winner of Pulev/Joshua back to back, he’d make up for it in the long run. To me, Joshua and company could have called to do the rematch in Scotland, north of Joshua’s home city, and if Ruiz refused that, they could make a big deal. But Saudi Arabia? Any fighter 30 and under may make a big deal about having to be set up for a mega fight there. Saudi is a place for guys in the twilight of their career to try to make a buck.
Funny how this Hearn wants a fight sooooo bad in Saudi Arabia? WHY? It looks like and feels like a setup. Both men are citizens of England and the U.S.A respectively, a fight in Vegas or Wembley would draw much more money than in Saudi Arabia. Now if Hearn gave Ruiz a contract with an agreement that if he won their 1st fight, then he would have to agree to a fight with Joshua in Saudi Arabia, THEN and only then RUIZ must honor that agreement, HOWEVER from what I understand that is not the case. So why all the strong arm maneuvering from Hearn???? They could right now get TWICE or THREE times the money fighting in England with 100,000 fans at that arena? So what is Hearns problem. The way i see this is, Hearn probably has some financial agreement with the Saudis and is thinking if this goes to the judges he can pull a DelaHO easily over there, WHO is going to question the Saudis about anything in Saudi Arabia. Ruiz MUST have a real attorney who knows how to question every detail, I.M.O Hearn is just trying to rob the titles from Ruiz. Also Ruiz should now sue Hearn because as the DEFENDING CHAMP he should not be strong armed into going to a place where they can basically chop off his head if they liked.