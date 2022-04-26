Matchroom and DAZN announced two new shows today.

On June 10 at the Arena Coliseo in Mexico City, Hiroto Kyoguchi (15-0, 10 KOs) will defend his WBA super world light flyweight title against WBA regular titlist Esteban Bermudez (14-3-2, 10 KOs). The bout will crown one WBA 108lb champion as part of the WBA title reduction program. In the co-feature, super lightweight Jorge Casteneda (15-1, 11 KOs) faces Eduardo Hernandez (31-1, 28 KOs) for the WBC Silver International belt. Also, super middleweight Diego Pacheco (14-0, 11 KOs) will see action.

On June 25 at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas, Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (15-0, 10 KOs) will defend his WBC world super flyweight title against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 KOs). That card also features WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) against McWilliams Arroyo (21-4 16 KOs), IBF/WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (10-0, 7 KOs) against Ronny Rios (33-3 16 KOs), and undisputed female welterweight ruler Jessica McCaskill (11-2 4 KOs) vs. TBA.

