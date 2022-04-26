Matchroom and DAZN announced two new shows today.
On June 10 at the Arena Coliseo in Mexico City, Hiroto Kyoguchi (15-0, 10 KOs) will defend his WBA super world light flyweight title against WBA regular titlist Esteban Bermudez (14-3-2, 10 KOs). The bout will crown one WBA 108lb champion as part of the WBA title reduction program. In the co-feature, super lightweight Jorge Casteneda (15-1, 11 KOs) faces Eduardo Hernandez (31-1, 28 KOs) for the WBC Silver International belt. Also, super middleweight Diego Pacheco (14-0, 11 KOs) will see action.
On June 25 at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas, Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (15-0, 10 KOs) will defend his WBC world super flyweight title against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 KOs). That card also features WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) against McWilliams Arroyo (21-4 16 KOs), IBF/WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (10-0, 7 KOs) against Ronny Rios (33-3 16 KOs), and undisputed female welterweight ruler Jessica McCaskill (11-2 4 KOs) vs. TBA.
In the co-feature, super lightweight Jorge Casteneda (15-1 11 KOs) faces Eduardo Hernandez (31-1, 28 KOs) for the WBC Silver International belt.
thats a very dangerous fight for the kid from San Antone Rungvisai has real power and the Thai fighters dont fade mentally like Americans
That second card is good. Big respect to Rodriguez for taking the fight with SSR so soon, I thought he might vacate and move down. Hopefully he’s tightening up his defense a bit because if Sor Rungvisai lands the uppercuts that Cuadras did, Rodriguez is going to have some serious problems.