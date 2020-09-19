Masternak returns with a win Former cruiserweight title challenger Mateusz “Master” Masternak (42-5, 28 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Taylor Mabika (19-6-2, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at Arena Jaskolka in Tarnow, Poland. Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 100-90. It was the 33-year-old Masternak’s first fight in two years. Results from Las Vegas Boxing back in Belgium

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

