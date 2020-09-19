Former cruiserweight title challenger Mateusz “Master” Masternak (42-5, 28 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Taylor Mabika (19-6-2, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at Arena Jaskolka in Tarnow, Poland. Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 100-90. It was the 33-year-old Masternak’s first fight in two years.
