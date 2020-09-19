September 19, 2020
Boxing News

Boxing back in Belgium

Belgium’s first boxing event post lockdown is back. Belgium promoter Alain Vanackere of 12 Rounds Boxing presents professional boxing today at the Fight Off Training Center in Wavre, Belgium. Headlining the card is the son of Alain Vanackere, Antonio (13-1, 7 KOs) who is a prospect in a 6 rounder versus Filip Poturovic.

Supporting the card will be unbeaten Jan Helin (5-0, 3 KOs) in a six rounder versus Dario Borosa.

The idea of the event is to kick off a series of small events like this one featuring young local talent. The show will be streamed online at: https://facebook.com/events/s/wavre-boxing-diner-home-1/748736575916648/?ti=icl

Weights from Managua

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>