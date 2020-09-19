Belgium’s first boxing event post lockdown is back. Belgium promoter Alain Vanackere of 12 Rounds Boxing presents professional boxing today at the Fight Off Training Center in Wavre, Belgium. Headlining the card is the son of Alain Vanackere, Antonio (13-1, 7 KOs) who is a prospect in a 6 rounder versus Filip Poturovic.

Supporting the card will be unbeaten Jan Helin (5-0, 3 KOs) in a six rounder versus Dario Borosa.

The idea of the event is to kick off a series of small events like this one featuring young local talent. The show will be streamed online at: https://facebook.com/events/s/wavre-boxing-diner-home-1/748736575916648/?ti=icl