Showtime’s “ShoBox” boxing series returns for the first time since March with a four-fight card headlined by undefeated super welterweight prospects Charles Conwell (12-0, 9 KOs) and Wendy Toussaint (12-0, 5 KOs) on Wednesday, October 7 from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The last ShoBox event was held March 13 and was one of the final live sporting events to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world for several months.

The co-feature is another bout of unbeatens as Conwell’s half-brother Isaiah Steen (14-0, 11 KOs) matches up against Kalvin Henderson (12-0-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight bout. The ShoBox event will open with two eight-round welterweight showdowns as Janelson Bocachica (15-0, 10 KOs) takes on Nicklaus Flaz (9-1, 7 KOs) and hard-hitting Brandun Lee (19-0, 17 KOs) returns against Jimmy Williams (16-3-2, 5 KOs).