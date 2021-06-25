Here are quotes from the final press conference ahead of Julio Cesar Martinez’s defense of his WBC flyweight title against Joel Cordova on DAZN Saturday night (at the Dome Alcalde – CODE Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Julio Cesar Martinez: “As I’ve always have said, with everything but fear and with whomever, wherever. This is boxing. He’s a great friendly, truthful. Let the best fighter win and that we both leave the ring in good health…I had never had to throw away fights, so that was disappointing. I’m here to box and truly see if I am of the best there is. I want to face the undefeated. I want to unify the belts, God willing. I’m grateful to Eddy Reynoso and Eddie Hearn and I will not disappoint them.

Joel Cordova: “Well, Martinez, besides being a great champion, he’s also a great friend. For me, this fight is very important. I train and focus differently for each of my rivals. Martinez is not an exception. He’s a true champion and he’s going to face another one…we come prepared to fight. For both styles: strategy and clashing.”