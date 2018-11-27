By Miguel Maravilla

WBA welterweight champ Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) is set to take on former world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) in his next fight. Pacquiao will square off against Broner on Saturday January 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas live on Showtime Pay per view.



“This fight is going to be a good fight. This isn’t an easy fight vs. Adrien Broner. It will be a hard fight,” Pacquiao told Fightnews.com®. “I’m going to have a good convincing win like my last fight with Matthysse.”

Pacquiao returned to his old ways in July, scoring a knockout victory over hard-hitting Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia to regain a welterweight world title.

“It was a good win for me. I showed in that fight that I still have it,” Pacquiao commented on his win over Matthysse. “I have to work hard in camp, like I did for the Matthysse fight.”

Pacquiao has begun his training camp with his trainer Buboy Fernandez and plans to bring back Hall of Fame trainer Freddy Roach to prepare for the flashy Broner.

“We need Freddy, we met and we are ready,” Pacquiao on reuniting with Roach.

Roach commented, “Manny reached out directly. We sat together one on one. I’ll be in his corner January 19.”

For Broner, he is coming off a draw against Jessie Vargas this past April in a competitive fight. Prior to that he dropped a decision to Mikey Garcia in a one-sided fight and was handed a decision against Adrian Granados. His last convincing win was a stoppage over Ashley Theophane last year in February.

“Adrien Broner doesn’t bother me. He is a funny guy. I think after his boxing career, he has another career. A comedian career,” Pacquiao said. “He is a fast, good boxer. My advantage will be my power and speed. It’s a good challenge for me and it’s a big challenge. His style reminds me of Floyd Mayweather.”

There is talk of a potential Pacquiao rematch with Mayweather if Pacman gets past Broner. Mayweather and Pacquiao were seen together in September at a rave in Japan as the two were apparently looking to strike a deal.

“If the fight happens with Floyd. Adrien is a good opponent to prepare me for him. It’s a good fight for me if that fight happens. The first fight was doubtful. I’m not regretting what happened the first fight. I am not thinking about that. I’m thinking of January 19. I have to focus on this fight and Adrien Broner. My focus is Broner, not Floyd,” Pacquiao stated.

This will be Paquiao’s first fight under the PBC banner after he signed a promotional deal with Al Haymon. Pacquiao had his best years while promoted by Top Rank.

“I’m not here to talk about or say anything bad about Top Rank. They helped me and got me to where I am,” Pacquiao said. “I am really thankful to partner with Al. I will also work with him to help promote many of my young fighters in the Philippines.”

Following his dubious decision loss to Jeff Horn in Australia. Many thought that Pacquiao would bow out of boxing to focus on his new political career in the Philippines where he’s a senator.

Pacquiao however returned in the summer and made a statement.

“I have continued my career in boxing because it’s my passion,” Pacquiao explained. “I think, I have about three more fights.”