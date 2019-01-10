Photos: Chris Farina/ChrisFarina.com

Future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao looked fast and strong in a media workout on Wednesday at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, California. “At the age of 40, it’s hard to think about future fights,” said Pacman when asked about a rematch with Floyd Mayweather. “Just one at a time.”



Pacquiao defends his WBA welterweight world title against Adrien “The Problem” Broner on January 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Broner was also supposed to be working out at the Wild Card, but at the last minute it was decided that Broner would not be coming to Manny’s gym and instead would work out at the Ten Goose Boxing Gym in Van Nuys.



