Former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner traveled to Los Angeles from his current training camp in Las Vegas to talk to media along with his trainer Kevin Cunningham at Ten Goose Boxing Gym, after spending most of training in West Palm Beach, Florida. Broner challenges WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao on PPV January 19 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



“This is my first PPV but I was always supposed to be here. God doesn’t make mistakes. After this victory, I will be taking over the sport of boxing. This is just the beginning….this win makes me an icon. It makes me what I always wanted to be, and what everybody always thought I would be. A win here and I’m a legend overnight…I’m already a star in boxing, but a win here and I’m taking over the sport. This is just the beginning.

“It’s not a mystery – he’s been knocked out before. Not once, not twice, but three times. And he’s been put down a lot, too. There are many blueprints to beat Manny. I think I have all the tools to beat him. I will show all the tools in my arsenal and show all the weaknesses in his.”