The date and the next opponent of WBC #5 heavyweight terror Arslanbek Makhmudov (16-0, 15 KOs) are now known. The current NABA and NABF heavyweight titleholder will face undefeated 6’8 Raphael Akpejiori (15-0, 14 KOs) on July 1st in the co-feature of the Top Rank gala featuring Jared Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) against Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) at the at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Arslanbek Makhmudov: “Fighting for the first time in the United States, the Mecca of boxing, represents a major opportunity for me, not only because it will give me the opportunity to showcase my talent on the world stage, but also because it brings me one step closer to my dream of becoming world champion. I have dedicated my life to boxing, worked hard and made every sacrifice to get to this crucial moment in my career. I am ready. I’m ready to fight the best, and to give a memorable show to the boxing fans around the world.”

Raphael Akpejiori: “I’ve been preparing myself physically and mentally, and I can’t wait for the bell to ring to show the world what Raphael Akpejiori is made of! I don’t expect this fight to be easy, but I have been preparing for this moment for a long time. I am used to working hard. I’m used to adversity, obstacles and pain. This is just a new chapter, and I am more than ready. This is an opportunity to represent the African continent on a global scale, and I don’t intend to disappoint.”