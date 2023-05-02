By Brad Snyder/The Undercard

Unbeaten heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson formally announced his upcoming fight against Zhan Kossobutskiy today at the Glass City Pavilion in Toledo. He was joined by Hall of Fame Promoter/Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Toledo-born first responder DeAndre Ware, who will see action on the undercard.

Jared Anderson: “I’ve been in the gym going crazy. As you can see, my body shows it. My fights show it. My power shows it. I’m going to keep pushing and stay on track so that this train keeps going.”

Bob Arum: “I’m happy to be here because this is Jared Anderson’s hometown. We told him that one day he would fight his first main event here in Toledo. Jared is here. And just because he’s here doesn’t mean that he gets a piece of cake. He is fighting a very, very tough competitor because we believe that Jared will be the future heavyweight champion of the world. But to do that, he’s got to fight really tough guys. And we’ve gotten him an opponent from Kazakhstan who is 19-0 with 18 knockouts.”