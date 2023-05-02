Matchroom and DAZN have announced a three-year extension to their broadcast deals in the USA and Mexico. The deal comes days before Canelo Alvarez defends his undisputed super middleweight crown against John Ryder in $54.99 pay-per-view fight on the network.

“I am delighted to announce this extension to our deal with DAZN in the US and Mexico,” said Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn. “DAZN’s schedule is, without doubt, the best in the sport, and our big nights in the States and all-action cards in Mexico are a massive part of that. This new deal means more undisputed, unified, and world title blockbusters, more 50-50 wars with the top contenders and more showcasing the best-rising talent in the region – and we’re ready to provide further thrilling action and value for the DAZN subscribers.”