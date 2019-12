Makabu-Cieslak for vacant WBC cruiser title By Przemek Garczarczyk According to Polish promotor Tomasz Babilonski, in a December 2 decision, the WBC has changed their cruiserweight mandatory challenger – making not Krszysztof “Diablo” Wlodarczyk (58-4-1, 39 KOs), but another Polish fighter, Michał Cieslak (19-0, 13 KOs), the opponent of Ilunga Makabu (26-2, 24 KOs) for the vacant world title. Possible date: January 18 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Golden Boy inks Luis 'Matador' Hernandez Advertisements

