Golden Boy has announced the sighing of the highly sought-after super lightweight prospect Luis “El Matador” Hernandez (20-0, 18 KOs) to a promotional agreement. The reigning WBC Youth champion will return to the ring in early 2020. “I am very pleased to sign with the biggest promoter in the world,” said Hernandez. “I have a job to do, and my promoter will get me to where I need to go, and that is to bring a world title back to Chihuahua, Mexico! Viva Mexico!”

