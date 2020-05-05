By Hesiquio Balderas

Marcos “Chino” Maidana is planning his comeback fight and is one of the fighters that is keeping himself in the public eye during this pandemic. Maidana recently did an Instagram live with WBA president Gilberto J. Mendoza and during the conversation, Marcos touched on different subjects including the Mayweather fights.

“I was nervous when I fought Floyd,” said Maidana. “I really couldn’t believe I was fighting him, but when the bell sounded all the nerves went away. I was able to focus and fight my fight and it was a good fight.” Their first fight took place on May 3, 2014 in Las Vegas.

“The second fight was different. I was chasing him and trying to land one big shot and I did but the bell saved him. I was ready to knock him out.”

“I did bite him,” Maidana admitted. “I did it but because he is the dirtiest fighter I faced. He was landing elbows, headbutts, and trying to stick his fingers in my eyes. It was the soft part of the gloves where you actually can move the fingers and when he did that, I bit him.”

Maidana insists that he knocked a tooth from Floyd’s mouth when he landed that big shot in their second fight.

“I do have the tooth,” he said.