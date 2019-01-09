In a short video circulating on social media, a chubby looking former world champion Marcos Maidana has declared that he is coming out of retirement and called out Floyd Mayweather, Amir Khan, Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao.

Speaking of Amir Khan, he apparently is close to finalizing a May 20 fight against WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. ESPN has made it known that they are planning to put this fight on pay-per-view.

Khan also recently said archrival Kell Brook is confused, gay and was stabbed in the leg because “he tried it on some poor guy.” Brook, who is married with three children, told the Sun that Khan’s accusations are “rubbish.”