Lubin, Gausha make weight for eliminator

Erickson Lubin 153.75 vs. Terrell Gausha 153

(WBC Super Welterweight Title Eliminator) Tugstsogt Nyambayar 125.5 vs. Cobia Breedy 125.5

Jaron Ennis 146 vs. Juan Carlos Abreu 150.25 *Note: Abreu weighed in over the original contracted weight of 147 lbs. and failed to make weight within the two-hour limit. The two camps agreed on a new contracted weight of 151 lbs. and the fight will proceed as scheduled. Venue: Mohegan Sun Bubble

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime Life Changes Matchroom inks heavyweight Zhang Zhilei

