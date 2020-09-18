Erickson Lubin 153.75 vs. Terrell Gausha 153
(WBC Super Welterweight Title Eliminator)
Tugstsogt Nyambayar 125.5 vs. Cobia Breedy 125.5
Jaron Ennis 146 vs. Juan Carlos Abreu 150.25
*Note: Abreu weighed in over the original contracted weight of 147 lbs. and failed to make weight within the two-hour limit. The two camps agreed on a new contracted weight of 151 lbs. and the fight will proceed as scheduled.
Venue: Mohegan Sun Bubble
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime
Oh-oh…Ennis better pay attention because Abreu is looking for a significant weight advantage on fight night. We will see if Ennis and his chin can handle a tough physical fight. A good match up for Ennis, and I hope he wins in an impressive manner because he has solid boxing tools to create big trouble at 147.