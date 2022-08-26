Love-Spark el 12 de noviembre en Cleveland por DAZN El clasificado superligero #7 de la FIB Montana Love (18-0-1 9 KOs) encabezará en su casa en Cleveland, Ohio por primera vez en su carrera mientras defiende su título norteamericano de la FIB contra Stevie Spark (15-2 14 KOs) en Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 12 de noviembre en DAZN. Love buscará realizar una actuación destacada antes de que Jeremiah Ponce o Subriel Matias reclamen el título mundial vacante de la FIB este otoño, mientras que el golpeador australiano Spark, quien recientemente fue firmado por Matchroom, va directamente a la guarida del león en su debut en Estados Unidos. Presentan el Undercard de Stevenson-Conceição el 23 de septiembre en New Jersey Falcao peleará en Tampa el 17 de septiembre Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

