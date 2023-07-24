July 24, 2023
Boxing News

Lopez-Gonzalez set for Sept 15

Top Rank has announced that IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) will defend his IBF world title against former two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) on Mexican Independence Day Weekend, Friday, September 15, at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

In the 10-round junior middleweight co-feature, hot prospect Xander Zayas (16-0, 10 KOs) takes on Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (21-4, 20 KOs).

Lopez-Gonzalez and Zayas-Valenzuela will be broadcast live on ESPN. The ESPN+-streamed undercard includes an all-Mexico showdown, a U.S. Olympian, and the return of three of Top Rank’s top contenders.

Mexican standouts Omar Aguilar (25-1, 24 KOs) and Julio Luna (20-1-2, 11 KOs) will collide in an eight-round welterweight battle.

Lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) returns in a 10-rounder.

Brazilian Olympic gold medalist and former two-time title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) will see action in an eight-round junior lightweight tilt.

Former world title challenger Ruben Villa (20-1, 7 KOs) returns in an eight-round featherweight clash against Colombia’s Brandon Valdes (15-3, 7 KOs).

U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (9-0, 5 KOs) makes his third appearance of 2023 in an eight-round junior welterweight fight against an opponent to be named.

Golden Boy inks Rolly mandatory
Fulton, Inoue, Ramirez, Shimizu make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Gonzalez seems to get a title shot every fifteen months or so. This is his third one in the last four years! I’m tempted to say it’s his last shot but…. it probably isn’t. I think Venado stops him late.

    Reply

    • Lucie, agreed, and about to say the same. Love the “former two-time world title challenger” description. That just means he’s a two-time loser!!!!

      Reply
    • >