Top Rank has announced that IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) will defend his IBF world title against former two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) on Mexican Independence Day Weekend, Friday, September 15, at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.
In the 10-round junior middleweight co-feature, hot prospect Xander Zayas (16-0, 10 KOs) takes on Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (21-4, 20 KOs).
Lopez-Gonzalez and Zayas-Valenzuela will be broadcast live on ESPN. The ESPN+-streamed undercard includes an all-Mexico showdown, a U.S. Olympian, and the return of three of Top Rank’s top contenders.
Mexican standouts Omar Aguilar (25-1, 24 KOs) and Julio Luna (20-1-2, 11 KOs) will collide in an eight-round welterweight battle.
Lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) returns in a 10-rounder.
Brazilian Olympic gold medalist and former two-time title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) will see action in an eight-round junior lightweight tilt.
Former world title challenger Ruben Villa (20-1, 7 KOs) returns in an eight-round featherweight clash against Colombia’s Brandon Valdes (15-3, 7 KOs).
U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (9-0, 5 KOs) makes his third appearance of 2023 in an eight-round junior welterweight fight against an opponent to be named.
Gonzalez seems to get a title shot every fifteen months or so. This is his third one in the last four years! I’m tempted to say it’s his last shot but…. it probably isn’t. I think Venado stops him late.
Lucie, agreed, and about to say the same. Love the “former two-time world title challenger” description. That just means he’s a two-time loser!!!!