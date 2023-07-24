Top Rank has announced that IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) will defend his IBF world title against former two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) on Mexican Independence Day Weekend, Friday, September 15, at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

In the 10-round junior middleweight co-feature, hot prospect Xander Zayas (16-0, 10 KOs) takes on Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (21-4, 20 KOs).

Lopez-Gonzalez and Zayas-Valenzuela will be broadcast live on ESPN. The ESPN+-streamed undercard includes an all-Mexico showdown, a U.S. Olympian, and the return of three of Top Rank’s top contenders.

Mexican standouts Omar Aguilar (25-1, 24 KOs) and Julio Luna (20-1-2, 11 KOs) will collide in an eight-round welterweight battle.

Lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) returns in a 10-rounder.

Brazilian Olympic gold medalist and former two-time title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) will see action in an eight-round junior lightweight tilt.

Former world title challenger Ruben Villa (20-1, 7 KOs) returns in an eight-round featherweight clash against Colombia’s Brandon Valdes (15-3, 7 KOs).

U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (9-0, 5 KOs) makes his third appearance of 2023 in an eight-round junior welterweight fight against an opponent to be named.