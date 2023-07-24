Golden Boy Promotions announced today the signing of WBA #1 ranked super lightweight Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies (25-2, 18 KOs), the mandatory WBA challenger to Rolando “Rolly” Romero.

“We are in the business of making world champions, and we will make Ohara Davies one of them under our promotional family,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “He has the grit, determination and bad blood against Romero to fuel him as he campaigns for the WBA world title very soon. Keep an eye out for him!”