Star Boxing kept busy over the weekend as top world rated light heavyweight Richie “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (25-1 19 KOs) and cruiserweight Lyubomyr “Demolition Man” Pinchuk (14-4-2, 8 KOs) laced up the gloves in separate shows from different parts of the globe.

In Malambo Colombia, Richie Rivera took on Yuri Mendez (17-9-1, 13 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round light heavyweight bout, in which Rivera wasted no time slugging away at the outgunned Mendez. A thudding body shot just 54 seconds into round number one, sent Mendez to the canvas, where he remained forcing referee Leonel Mercado to wave off the action. With the TKO victory, Richie Rivera, who is currently rated WBA #6, WBO #6 (at cruiserweight), WBC #8, IBF #11, is looking ahead to landing a world title opportunity in the very near future.

Simultaneously in Washington, Pennsylvania, cruiserweight Lyubomyr Pinchuk and Anthony Holloway (5-4-3, 4 KOs) battled to an eight round draw. Scores were 79-72 Pinchuk, 75-77 Holloway, 76-76 draw.