The third edition of CBN Promotions’ “New Blood” boxing series is scheduled for December 9 at Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, California, formerly known as Thunder Studios.

The 10-round main event will feature a featherweight clash between WBO / NABO featherweight champion Brandon “Leon” Benitez (20-2, 8 KOs) vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (14-4-1, 9 KOs). Also on the card will be WBC interim female super flyweight champion Adelaida “La Cobra” Ruiz (14-0-1) against an opponent to be named shortly. Rounding out the stellar event, super featherweight George “El Yuyu” Acosta (16-1, 3 KOs) against Richard “El Castigo” Medina (15-1, 8 KOs) in an 8-round clash.

Televised fights will broadcast live in Spanish on FOX Deportes, and the entire card will stream live on, www.FightStars.Network.