The third edition of CBN Promotions’ “New Blood” boxing series is scheduled for December 9 at Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, California, formerly known as Thunder Studios.
The 10-round main event will feature a featherweight clash between WBO / NABO featherweight champion Brandon “Leon” Benitez (20-2, 8 KOs) vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (14-4-1, 9 KOs). Also on the card will be WBC interim female super flyweight champion Adelaida “La Cobra” Ruiz (14-0-1) against an opponent to be named shortly. Rounding out the stellar event, super featherweight George “El Yuyu” Acosta (16-1, 3 KOs) against Richard “El Castigo” Medina (15-1, 8 KOs) in an 8-round clash.
Televised fights will broadcast live in Spanish on FOX Deportes, and the entire card will stream live on, www.FightStars.Network.
This is the real boxing world
Where unknown guys jump to the ring to do their best and out a show for free (not PPV)
But as soon as the fight is good/important they(promoters) quickly put a price (PPV)
And the worst very expensive price
But what can we do????
Everything is money now days
Is not like before when boxers did not care about money , they fought for few bucks and we enjoy boxing at maximum
The real boxing world (1990’s to earlier 1900’s)
In 1992 we got the fist PPV with Jc Chavez vs hector Camacho since then everything went down
I don’t think Benavides vs Andrade should be PPV
The winner vs canelo would be ok for PPV
Benavides vs Andrade should be $30 dls PPV not $75
$ 75 dls PPV should be for fury vs usyk (just an example)
And many of those boxers ended up slurring and walking on their heels. While you and the promoters were happy the fighters just “fought for few bucks”.
What fighters “did not care about money”? You’re living the fantasy world of the casual fan.
The fans gripe about fighters wanting to get paid and have no solutions when fighters get hurt. You see no comments from Boxing fans to keep guys like G. McClellan and P. Colon and their thoughts.
The fans fantasize the money for expensive care appears out of thin air.
And they shouldnt care about money.
If you count for inflation that PPV fight from 1992 would be $75.