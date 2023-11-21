IBF #3 middleweight Denis Radovan (17-0-1, 8 KOs) will face IBF #4 Andrei Mikhailovich (20-0, 12 KOs) in a final IBF eliminator on December 16 at the Beacon of Light in Sunderland, England. Th winner will be in line to challenge IBF/WBO middleweight champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly. The card is headlined by a junior middleweight clash between Josh Kelly (14-1-1, 7 KOs) and Roarke Knapp (17-1-1, 12 KOs).
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.