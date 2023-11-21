Radovan-Mikhailovich clash in IBF eliminator IBF #3 middleweight Denis Radovan (17-0-1, 8 KOs) will face IBF #4 Andrei Mikhailovich (20-0, 12 KOs) in a final IBF eliminator on December 16 at the Beacon of Light in Sunderland, England. Th winner will be in line to challenge IBF/WBO middleweight champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly. The card is headlined by a junior middleweight clash between Josh Kelly (14-1-1, 7 KOs) and Roarke Knapp (17-1-1, 12 KOs). Long Beach card set for December 9 Like this: Like Loading...

