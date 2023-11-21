Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions returns to the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles on January 27 with another Hollywood Fight Nights event headlined by a WBC Continental Americas featherweight title clash between undefeated Omar Trinidad, (14-0-1, 11 KOs) and cross-town rival Jose ‘El Mudo’ Perez, (11-2-2, 5 KOs). The ten-round main event tops the internationally broadcast UFC Fightpass card.

Trinidad is coming off a first round knockout of Andrew Bentley on November 9 in New York City. Perez is coming off a split decision loss to highly touted Duke Ragan on October 14. Perez dropped Ragan in the fifth round of the contest.