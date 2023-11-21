November 21, 2023
Omar Trinidad returns Jan 27

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions returns to the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles on January 27 with another Hollywood Fight Nights event headlined by a WBC Continental Americas featherweight title clash between undefeated Omar Trinidad, (14-0-1, 11 KOs) and cross-town rival Jose ‘El Mudo’ Perez, (11-2-2, 5 KOs). The ten-round main event tops the internationally broadcast UFC Fightpass card.

Trinidad is coming off a first round knockout of Andrew Bentley on November 9 in New York City. Perez is coming off a split decision loss to highly touted Duke Ragan on October 14. Perez dropped Ragan in the fifth round of the contest.

