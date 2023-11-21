IBF Statement: The IBF received notice from IBF Jr. middleweight champion Jermell Charlo considerately advising of his decision to vacate his IBF title. In a letter to IBF President Daryl Peoples, he expressed his gratitude to the IBF. Charlo noted his upcoming IBF mandatory obligation and the timing being an issue for him at the present moment in his career. He concluded the letter by respectfully relinquishing his title.

The IBF ordered a purse bid for the mandatory defense of the IBF jr. middleweight title between Jermell Charlo and Bakhram Murtazaliev to take place today, November 21, 2023. The IBF will now order #1 contender Murtazaliev to negotiate with the next leading available contender which is to be determined.

The IBF wishes Jermell Charlo well in his future endeavors.