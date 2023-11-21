IBF Statement: The IBF received notice from IBF Jr. middleweight champion Jermell Charlo considerately advising of his decision to vacate his IBF title. In a letter to IBF President Daryl Peoples, he expressed his gratitude to the IBF. Charlo noted his upcoming IBF mandatory obligation and the timing being an issue for him at the present moment in his career. He concluded the letter by respectfully relinquishing his title.
The IBF ordered a purse bid for the mandatory defense of the IBF jr. middleweight title between Jermell Charlo and Bakhram Murtazaliev to take place today, November 21, 2023. The IBF will now order #1 contender Murtazaliev to negotiate with the next leading available contender which is to be determined.
The IBF wishes Jermell Charlo well in his future endeavors.
shocking.. lol ..
Charlo made far tooo much money,
for doing Not much against Canelo..
would like to have seem him in with Tszyu
will probably see Charlo in 2025 or 2026
i would be surprised if anyone cares what he does going forward
Everyone wants to be undisputed but then they want to chase money. No one wants to sit there and grind out mandatories. More power to you, but you don’t get to hold up an entire division while you do it. Inoue did it right. Get there and then get out of the way – before the end of the year, there’re four new bantamweight champions, including his brother and the division can do actual business.
Charlo should let the other two go: Conwell – Bohachuk would be the WBC and Madrimov – Kurbanov for the WBA. Those are good fights!
Both Charlo brothers haven’t done much in the last couple years apart from talking shit. They are 33 so not much time left. How a Middleweight champ holds onto the title for 2yrs without defending and comes back with a 10rd non title fight is beyond me. Mental health issues aside, I suppose they let him keep it because the other Middleweights are trash
I believe Jermell tested the waters at 168lb for his brother. A hypothetical scenario would be Jermall moves up to 168 and Jermell moves up to 160.
Remember Jermell went 12 rounds with Canelo , Jermall would of learnt from that .
Just a thought.
If anyone doesn’t think he is avoiding Tszyu, they are delusional.
Quick ta holla Lions only, Now seems like they both LYIN