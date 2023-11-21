Former world champion Tevin Farmer (32-5-1, 7 KOs) takes on Patrick Okine (21-6-2, 18 KOs) in a eight-round junior lightweight bout on December 1 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Farmer is 2-0 since returning from a three-and-a-half-year hiatus.
In the co-feature, unbeaten super welterweight Oluwafemi Oyeleye (14-0, 8 KOs) fights Luis Solis (26-17-4, 22 KOs) in a six-round bout. Also on the R and B Promotions card will be unbeaten lightweight Joshua Jones (8-0-1, 3 KOs) against Carlos Padilla (19-13-1, 13 KOs) and junior middleweight Erron Peterson (4-0-1, 3 KOs) versus an opponent to be named in a pair of six-rounders.
Poor Tevin, has all the boxing skills you could ask for but imagine if he had knockout power
In reality, your statement is spot on.
He reminds me of a boxer named Oba Carr from the 90s. All the tools in the world, but lacked the fistic intelligence to put it all together. Same with Farmer, if he had the brains, he would be dangerous. 3.5 years out of the ring spelled the end for him. A few trinket wins, but no belt fr here on end.