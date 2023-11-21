Former world champion Tevin Farmer (32-5-1, 7 KOs) takes on Patrick Okine (21-6-2, 18 KOs) in a eight-round junior lightweight bout on December 1 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Farmer is 2-0 since returning from a three-and-a-half-year hiatus.

In the co-feature, unbeaten super welterweight Oluwafemi Oyeleye (14-0, 8 KOs) fights Luis Solis (26-17-4, 22 KOs) in a six-round bout. Also on the R and B Promotions card will be unbeaten lightweight Joshua Jones (8-0-1, 3 KOs) against Carlos Padilla (19-13-1, 13 KOs) and junior middleweight Erron Peterson (4-0-1, 3 KOs) versus an opponent to be named in a pair of six-rounders.