All Star Boxing held a press conference in Managua on Tuesday afternoon, at the Japanese Park Auditorium to announce the signing of WBO Latino female flyweight champion Evleing “La Colocha” Ortega of Acoyapa, Nicaragua to a multi-year pact. This is the first time in company history that a female fighter has inked with All Star, breaking a 60 year barrier.

“We are ecstatic to welcome recently crowned Latina champion Colocha Ortega to our company,” said Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr, President of All Star Boxing. “This is a sign of evolving times, Ortega is a hard working individual, it will be great journey towards a world title shot in 2024.”

Ortega will fight in a six round clash against an opponent to be named on Zabala’s “PanamaFightNightIV” series from Panama City which airs live December 1 on ESPN+.