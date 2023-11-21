Former two-time world title challenger Jesse Hart (29-3, 23 KOs) will take on Jeyson Minda (14-7-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight fight on December 8 at The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (about 60 miles north of Philadelphia).

Also seeing action in an eight-rounder will be former unified junior middleweight world champion Jarrett Hurd (24-3, 16 KOs) against Tyi Edmonds (14-5, 9 KOs).

The main event features undefeated super featherweight Julian Gonzalez (11-0-1, 9 KOs) against Juan Antonio Lopez (17-15-1, 17 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.