November 21, 2023
Boxing News

Jarrett Hurd, Jesse Hart in action Dec 8

Former two-time world title challenger Jesse Hart (29-3, 23 KOs) will take on Jeyson Minda (14-7-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight fight on December 8 at The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (about 60 miles north of Philadelphia).

Also seeing action in an eight-rounder will be former unified junior middleweight world champion Jarrett Hurd (24-3, 16 KOs) against Tyi Edmonds (14-5, 9 KOs).

The main event features undefeated super featherweight Julian Gonzalez (11-0-1, 9 KOs) against Juan Antonio Lopez (17-15-1, 17 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

All Star Boxing inks Evleing Ortega

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>