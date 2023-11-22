Undefeated super middleweight superstar David “El Monstruo” Benavídez and unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade went face-to-face Tuesday in Los Angeles at the final press conference before they headline this Saturday on PPV from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
David Benavidez: “It’s all fun and games but when I get in the ring, it’s not funny. I send all my opponents to the hospital. Look up my track record…I’m going to try to strike as soon as I get the opportunity to strike. I’m going to try to end it as soon as I can because I want to show the people that I am the best fighter and I will find a knockout against anybody. This is what the fans want to see. They want to see knockouts and they want to see people go to war.”
Demetrius Andrade: “We’re going to beat up Lord Farquaad over there. If you know what that is, you know and if you don’t, you don’t. Look it up. It’s going to be a great night. And the new! And still!”
The press conference also featured WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo and José Benavídez Jr., who will meet in a 10-round non-title WBC special event in the co-main event.
Jermall Charlo: ]“He’s shook now that we’re in person. Look how immature he is. He’s not going to do anything on Saturday. I’m not fazed by anything he’s doing…I’m going to fight at the top of my level no matter if my opponent is talking trash or not. There’s something wrong with this dude obviously. He’s got a few screws missing. He must not know what he’s getting himself into. 32 have tried and they’ve all failed. He’s just a stepping stone. I’m going to step on him super hard. I’m going to crush him…I’m coming to knock him out. And when I say I’m going to do it, I do it.”
José Benavidez Jr: “I told him if he tries to get in my face or act tough, I’m going to whoop his ass. That’s exactly what I’m going to do on Saturday night. I’m just waiting until fight night…if I was just a stepping stone, why didn’t he put the belt on the line? He should be ready to fight for the belt. He’s the champion, right? He looks like a bum…I’m going to stop him. Charlo thinks I’m small for some reason. He thinks this is going to be a walk in the park. We’ll see. I’m going to beat him. He’s going to see what he’s really up against.”
I like the way Andrade got up and out the way when Benavidez Jr. was going after Charlo. He’s like go right ahead I ain’t stopping you. 🙂
I still pick Benavidez to win because his pressure, body punching and left hooks will create mid-late discomfort to Andrade.
Andrade has to stay busy by displaying combinations, providing angles, staying off the ropes; throwing hard jabs to Benavidez’s stomach and keeping Benavidez out of rhythm. Andrade has too many tasks to perfect for 12 rounds. Benavidez by late TKO.
I expect a good fight.
Benavidez will pressure Andrade like no other fighter he has faced. Andrade will be working OT to keep Benavidez off him. Benavidez TKO.
The same goes for Benavidez. No one has a style like Andrade. Benavidez’s porous defense may get exposed in this one.
Do you saying Andrade will run ???
Just hoping to see a good fight since both guys seem confident & focused. More curious to see how the Charlo- Benavidez undercard goes with all the trash talk & disrespect.
The anticipation of these fights are great. One thing these fights shouldnt be is boring.
This is do or die for Andrade, the one career defining fight he’s been waiting for his whole life, and he knows it. I believe Andrade is going to fight the fight of his life and box the hell out of Benavidez. I’ll defy conventional wisdom and go with Andrade by mid to late-round stoppage.
Andrade has more power than a lot of people realize. Benavidez coming forward and stalking may work in Andradez’s favor. I still lean toward Benavidez but this is gonna be a good fight. I will not be shocked if Andrade pulls off the upset.
Great fight
52 % Benavides
48% Andrade
They both young , skillful and motivated
I will pick Benavides for very very close decicion
I don’t see ko from any of them
Benavides pressure will be the key to win the fight
Benavides decicion….27%
Draw……………………………24%
Andrade decicion ……. 23%
Benavides ko/tko……. 18%
Andrade ko/tko ………8%