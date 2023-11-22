Undefeated super middleweight superstar David “El Monstruo” Benavídez and unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade went face-to-face Tuesday in Los Angeles at the final press conference before they headline this Saturday on PPV from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

David Benavidez: “It’s all fun and games but when I get in the ring, it’s not funny. I send all my opponents to the hospital. Look up my track record…I’m going to try to strike as soon as I get the opportunity to strike. I’m going to try to end it as soon as I can because I want to show the people that I am the best fighter and I will find a knockout against anybody. This is what the fans want to see. They want to see knockouts and they want to see people go to war.”

Demetrius Andrade: “We’re going to beat up Lord Farquaad over there. If you know what that is, you know and if you don’t, you don’t. Look it up. It’s going to be a great night. And the new! And still!”

The press conference also featured WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo and José Benavídez Jr., who will meet in a 10-round non-title WBC special event in the co-main event.

Jermall Charlo: ]“He’s shook now that we’re in person. Look how immature he is. He’s not going to do anything on Saturday. I’m not fazed by anything he’s doing…I’m going to fight at the top of my level no matter if my opponent is talking trash or not. There’s something wrong with this dude obviously. He’s got a few screws missing. He must not know what he’s getting himself into. 32 have tried and they’ve all failed. He’s just a stepping stone. I’m going to step on him super hard. I’m going to crush him…I’m coming to knock him out. And when I say I’m going to do it, I do it.”

José Benavidez Jr: “I told him if he tries to get in my face or act tough, I’m going to whoop his ass. That’s exactly what I’m going to do on Saturday night. I’m just waiting until fight night…if I was just a stepping stone, why didn’t he put the belt on the line? He should be ready to fight for the belt. He’s the champion, right? He looks like a bum…I’m going to stop him. Charlo thinks I’m small for some reason. He thinks this is going to be a walk in the park. We’ll see. I’m going to beat him. He’s going to see what he’s really up against.”