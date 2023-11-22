Unbeaten super welterweight Nikita Tszyu (8-0, 7 KOs) scored a crushing fifth round TKO over previously unbeaten Australian 154lb champion Dylan Biggs (10 1, 7 KOs on Wednesday night at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, NSW, Australia. Tszyu roared back after suffering a first round knockdown. It was a firefight for the next two rounds. Tszyu punished Biggs in a dominant round four, then mercilessly blasted Biggs to the canvas in the fifth. Biggs beat the count, but the bout was stopped moments later. Tszyu is the son of ring legend Kostya Tszyu and brother of current WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Gets hit too easily,I wish someone would improve his defence. Congratulations on winning but crikey, improve your defence!
He gets pretty reckless at times.I know he’s a work in progress and he’s super strong but they’ll have to do plenty of work to mix with the big boys….
Was Anastasia there to root for Nikita? For those of you who are unaware, she is the younger sister of The Tszyu Brothers, and their personal cheerleader. That is her job, since she does not box.
All male Tszyu’s have boxing in their genes, mind, heart and blood Could become Australia’s most successful boxing family ever Born and bread for boxing and winning I had a bet on Nikita haha My congratulations to Nikita and good luck in future
We dont know that’s true. Only they would know. Some boxers are just good athletes and Boxing is what they know best.
Not necessarily in their “genes, mind, heart and blood”. Camacho jr. and Chavez jr. had great starts. Let’s not get outta hand. Things are different competing on this side of the waters. For now, a good start.