Unbeaten super welterweight Nikita Tszyu (8-0, 7 KOs) scored a crushing fifth round TKO over previously unbeaten Australian﻿ 154lb champion Dylan Biggs (10 1, 7 KOs on Wednesday night at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, NSW, Australia. Tszyu roared back after suffering a first round knockdown. It was a firefight for the next two rounds. Tszyu punished Biggs in a dominant round four, then mercilessly blasted Biggs to the canvas in the fifth. Biggs beat the count, but the bout was stopped moments later. Tszyu is the son of ring legend Kostya Tszyu and brother of current WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu.

