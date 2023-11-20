WBA super featherweight champion Héctor Garcia will look to bounce back from his only professional loss, which came in January of this year when he was stopped by Gervonta Davis in their lightweight showdown. Now back at 130 pounds, Garcia will square off against top-rated mandatory challenger Lamont Roach in the telecast opener of Saturday’s Benavidez-Andrade PPV from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

“I’ve had an amazing training camp in Las Vegas, training and sparring with the best in the world,” said García. “I’m in tremendous shape and everything has come together for me during this training camp. My weight is right on point and I’m feeling strong.

“This is going to be a great fight for the fans because we both have something to prove, and we are going to do whatever it takes to be victorious. Lamont Roach is very skilled in a lot of areas. He’s a technical fighter with a high ring IQ. I’ve been working extremely hard to be prepared for his style. He’s coming into this fight very hungry to become a world champion, but I’m not giving up my title. I’m going to leave everything in the ring on fight night!”

García captured his world title with a one-sided unanimous decision over Roger Gutiérrez in August 2022.

“Fighting at super featherweight is where I’m most dangerous,” continued García. “I captured the WBA title by beating the best in the division. Now, I’m ready to defend my title against the number one ranked fighter in the WBA. I’m going to show the world that I’m the best fighter at 130 pounds…my goal is to fight the biggest names in boxing. A win against Roach will open up a tremendous amount of opportunities for me and my team.”