Adrien “The Problem” Broner suffered an injury to his right-hand and won’t be able to participate 0n Don King’s boxing card on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Casino Miami Jai Alai.
Broner, who was disappointed he won’t be able to take on Chris Howard, said he will be ready to go by late February. “The hell with tune-up fights,” said Broner. “I’m ready to take on any of the champions in the 140- and 147-pound division. I’m ready to fight the big guys. Everything they think I don’t have, I still got. I’m ready to fight Ryan Garcia or Rolando Romero or the winner of the Regis Prograis—Devin Haney fight.”
“Adrien hurt his hand in the June 9th fight against William Hutchinson,” said trainer Kevin Cunningham. “He returned to camp for six weeks for this fight and reinjured it sparring. He took a couple cortisone shots and went back to work. He hurt it again in training and the doctor said he needs to take time off.”
“We’ll continue to stay in shape and get back to work. I personally guarantee to Don King that we will be in tip top shape for a championship opportunity in late February.”
“Adrien is ready for the big time,” said King. “He’s a four-time world champion and he’s going to win four more titles under my promotion. We’ll still hold the People’s Championship card on Dec. 2nd with six title fights up for grabs.”
WBA Continental America’s middleweight champion Ian Green (17-2, 11 KOs) from Haledon, NJ will now be featured in the main event against St. Louis’ Vaughn Alexander (18-7-1, 11 KOs) for the WBA Continental North American middleweight title.
Tre’Sean Wiggins (15-5-3, 8 KOs) of Newburgh, NY will defend his NABA Welterweight championship against an opponent to be named.
King also will announce four other title fights to make it a night of six championships.
Tickets, priced from $50, are on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com for the Dec. 2nd card. Ringside tables are $2,500. ringside seats $300, floor seats $150 and side seats are $75. General Admission tickets at $50.
The People’s Championship night of boxing also will be available on DonKing.com, FITE.TV AND ITUBE247.com.
Does anybody really care?
I KNOW I DON’T
Broner is a big talker. That’s how he makes himself marketable for anything he can do to make cash in the ring. However, I think he knows the gig is up and he is more of a gatekeeper at this point. He antics outside the ring speaks volumes on his fragile behavior which could jeopardize contracted big fights and promoters could lose big cash on investments. Back in the heyday, Broner would now be on USA Tuesday night fights or ESPN considering his chances on premium networks are pretty much over.
Why is a broner fight on PVP. Is there really anybody out there that actually says I can’t wait to see Adrian Broner fight again?
If he fights Rolly, in the future Heck yes. Some of you be forgetting this man was a 4 division champ. He can be a bit obnoxious but if you get someone like him and Rolly together that is PPV for sure.
NO
Right, nobody!
King has been “blackballed” a long time ago. This would be the only way for King to raise money and have fights available for others around the world to view the fight.
Broner is right. Forget Tune-ups. He mentioned Rolly. Broner vs Rolly would be entertaining all the way from the press conference to the fight itself. Make it happen!!
BRONER WAS POPULAR.. ONCE HE MADE IT HE STARTED DOING STUPID STUFF…THEY SAY HE WAS ONCE A FOUR TIME CHAMPION… SO I WAS 3 ONCE. IT MEANS NOTHING… ALL HE DOES IS WHINE AND COMPLAIN… WORK YOUR WAY UP LIKE ANYBODY ELSE… AND IF YOU MAKE IT BRONER WHICH I DOUBT THEN IF YOU DO, MAYBE YOU’LL KNOW HOW TO ACT…
PayPer View Too!
Why should Bronner get a championship fight when he is nowhere to be found on the WBC, WBA, WBO or IBF rankings? He is neither on their 140 or 147 rankings. I dont agree that his name is enough to get him a title shot without being ranked. But…he will probably get a shot as he is probably seen as low threat high tv ratings by other fightrs. Sad indeed.
Injured my ass! Broner is probably overweight. I few weeks ago he was in court and he had a truckers gut.
This is Broners last chance. He had such potential, but it seems to have gone to his head. It seemed like his training was lack luster at best. He still has a chance to turn things around, but we wont know until we see how he does in the ring. If he puts in the work I could see him being a champion again. Maybe I like an underdog story, but I would like to see him get serious about boxing.
broner actually would have been a really great champion through out his career, but not fighting for long periods of time and all the friends hanging on him, and his life style. good chin, stamina, and can punch.
Boner please just go away.
I always thought Broner was a jackass but everybody loves a good comeback story and have found myself pulling for him recently. I have since lost all respect for him once a video emerged of him shirtless, yelling and threatening a McDonalds employee because he didn’t like how they cooked his burger.
Broner vs Rolly? I think I’ll be able to find something else to do that day. The press conferences are a scary thought.
Ultimately, boxing is about entertainment and I think Broner-Rolly would be an entertaining fight, both in and out of the ring. Broner is definitely not the smartest dude in the world, but he’s Sir Isaac Newton compared to Rolly. He’d roast the shit out of him in press conferences.
Talk of a Broner vs Romero fight shows how far Broner has slipped. At his best Broner is, or was levels ahead of Romero. Sir Isaac Newton, very true and very funny.
No one is buying that free tv fight! The promotor realized he blew it with no sales ppv ishhht! He got a nice offer to fight ryan garcia next! So, he faked his injury for the opportunity to make wayyyy more $ by fighting queenry!
fighting no ones lol
Broner is #15 in the WBC at 147. I don’t know where else he might be rated cause I didn’t look.
They were talking of a Mikey Garcia can Floyd exhibition. Nowhere to be heard if a Floyd vs Broner exhibition. And Garcia is retired. Pretty much tells you Broner’s comeback isn’t a lure for even Floyd.
Broner said when a Ryan Garcia fight came up as talk for early 2024 that he is ready and as good as when he fought Pacquiao. Did he even win 2 rounds against Pacquiao , I thought it was 1.
As for him can Rolly, why would Rolly fight Broner if Broner isn’t even #15 in the WBA at 147? Broner doesn’t want to make 140 anymore.
Broner VS Maidana was almost 10 years ago. Broner in 2023 deserves nothing. Nobody cares anymore, AB, Stop embarrassing yourself. Just think of this… The only time you entertained the fans in a fight was when Chino Maidana took your Manhood, literally. From 1 to 12. How does that make you feel? Move on.