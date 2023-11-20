Adrien “The Problem” Broner suffered an injury to his right-hand and won’t be able to participate 0n Don King’s boxing card on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Casino Miami Jai Alai.

Broner, who was disappointed he won’t be able to take on Chris Howard, said he will be ready to go by late February. “The hell with tune-up fights,” said Broner. “I’m ready to take on any of the champions in the 140- and 147-pound division. I’m ready to fight the big guys. Everything they think I don’t have, I still got. I’m ready to fight Ryan Garcia or Rolando Romero or the winner of the Regis Prograis—Devin Haney fight.”

“Adrien hurt his hand in the June 9th fight against William Hutchinson,” said trainer Kevin Cunningham. “He returned to camp for six weeks for this fight and reinjured it sparring. He took a couple cortisone shots and went back to work. He hurt it again in training and the doctor said he needs to take time off.”

“We’ll continue to stay in shape and get back to work. I personally guarantee to Don King that we will be in tip top shape for a championship opportunity in late February.”

“Adrien is ready for the big time,” said King. “He’s a four-time world champion and he’s going to win four more titles under my promotion. We’ll still hold the People’s Championship card on Dec. 2nd with six title fights up for grabs.”

WBA Continental America’s middleweight champion Ian Green (17-2, 11 KOs) from Haledon, NJ will now be featured in the main event against St. Louis’ Vaughn Alexander (18-7-1, 11 KOs) for the WBA Continental North American middleweight title.

Tre’Sean Wiggins (15-5-3, 8 KOs) of Newburgh, NY will defend his NABA Welterweight championship against an opponent to be named.

King also will announce four other title fights to make it a night of six championships.

Tickets, priced from $50, are on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com for the Dec. 2nd card. Ringside tables are $2,500. ringside seats $300, floor seats $150 and side seats are $75. General Admission tickets at $50.

The People’s Championship night of boxing also will be available on DonKing.com, FITE.TV AND ITUBE247.com.